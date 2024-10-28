No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Imposed Its Rules on ‘Israel’ By Using Minimal Force

6 months ago
By Staff

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that “Israel’s” demise and Palestine’s victory are cumulative.

He further declared that the Islamic Resistance imposed its rules in the confrontation with “Israel” using a minimal amount of conventional force.

“The demise of the Zionist entity is cumulative, and its path is brutality and injustice. Palestine’s victory is cumulative, and its path is jihad, martyrdom, and patience,” Sheikh Qassem said. “‘Israel’ is powerless without the support of the arrogant world.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that “two things can stop the war: the US and its elections and an exceptional event that ‘Israel’ is unable to confront.”

He explained that the “New Middle East project was thwarted the first time in Lebanon in July 2006, a second time in Syria, and this is the third time.”

“We imposed rules in the confrontation that achieved all the goals, five of which are: supporting the people of Gaza, preoccupying the enemy, displacing its settlers, inflicting losses on it, and establishing deterrence using very little amount of conventional force, with precious but natural sacrifices in the face of the major dangers that we face.”

Regarding the internal Lebanese situation, Sheikh Qassem stressed Hezbollah’s aspiration for unity and holding a presidential election through dialogue in accordance with the constitution.

