Raisi: Any Threat to Iran’s Interests to Trigger Harsh Response

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that recent retaliatory operation against the “Israeli” entity was carried out to punish the aggressor, warning that if the country’s interests are jeopardized again, Tehran’s response will be more fierce and painful this time.

In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday, Raisi admired Russia for its constructive stance in support of Iran’s legitimate right to defense and retaliatory operation against the Zionist entity’s airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Raisi said the “Israeli” terrorist attack clearly violated all international law, including the Vienna Convention, and posed a serious threat to international peace.

“The destructive role of the US and a number of Western countries as well as the inaction and inefficiency of the international organizations, such as the United Nations and the Security Council in acting against the Zionist entity’s aggressive attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria forced the Islamic Republic of Iran to plan and carry out an operation against the very centers that had performed evil acts against us in compliance with its right to legitimate defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he added.

The ‘Operation True Promise’ was successfully carried out with the purpose of punishing the aggressor, Raisi added, stressing, “We declare decisively that we will respond to any action against Iran’s interests in a more fierce, massive and painful manner than before.”

He also praised Russia’s diplomatic efforts to thwart the plots of the US and certain Western governments at the UN Security Council.

“We advise the countries which voice concern about the escalation of tensions in the region with a double standard regarding the Zionist entity’s crimes to stop supporting the genocide and criminality committed by the Zionists against the oppressed people of Palestine in order to maintain regional stability and security,” the Iranian president noted.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned “Israel’s” terrorist strike against the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria as a violation of all international rules and regulations.

What Iran did in response to the “Israeli” entity’s criminal action against a backdrop of the UN Security Council’s passiveness was the best method of punishing the aggressor and a manifestation of the Iranian leaders’ discernment and rationality, Putin stated.

He further denounced the policies of the US and some Western states in fomenting tensions in the region, expressing confidence that Iran is a main pillar of regional stability and stability.

The two presidents then talked about the course of cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, such as trade, security, energy industry, transportation as well as science and technology, stressing the need to expedite the implementation of the previous agreements and promote interaction.