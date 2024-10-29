No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iranian Response Reveals the Vulnerability of “Israel”, Its Allies’ Deterrence Capabilities 

Iranian Response Reveals the Vulnerability of “Israel”, Its Allies’ Deterrence Capabilities 
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic outlining the susceptibility of the deterrence capabilities of the “Israeli” entity and its allies’ in response to the Iranian reaction.

Iranian Response Reveals the Vulnerability of “Israel”, Its Allies’ Deterrence Capabilities 

 

Israel Iran Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

2 months ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

2 months ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

2 months ago
President Pezeshkian’s Ministers all Win Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

President Pezeshkian’s Ministers all Win Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-10-2024 Hour: 12:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot