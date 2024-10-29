SCO Chief Condemns “Israel’s” Terrorist Attack on Iran’s Syria Consulate

By Staff, Agencies

The secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] Zhang Ming has condemned the “Israeli” entity’s recent terrorist attack against the Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria.

Ming made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday, a day after the Islamic Republic retaliated for “Israel’s” deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus.

He said all SCO members are concerned about the current situation in West Asia and want the restoration of security to the region.

The SCO chief also appreciated Iran’s efforts towards establishing regional peace and security, calling for the expansion of international cooperation aimed at ending the “Israeli” war on the Gaza Strip, as well as normalizing the situation in Palestine and helping its people.

The top Iranian diplomat, for his part, hailed the successful holding of the 19th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Kazakhstan’s Astana early this month and the positive role played by the Eurasian bloc in critical issues, especially the fight against terrorism.