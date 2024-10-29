By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 15, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Resistance fighters planted explosive devices in the “Tal Ismail” area situated along the border with occupied Palestine within Lebanese territory. Upon the arrival of a Golani Brigade-affiliated force crossing the border to the device site, the explosives were detonated, resulting in casualties among its members. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 4:55 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries in their ranks. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the “Hanita” forest with rocket artillery and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchoubs Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 p.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, April 15, 2024 at 6:20 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}