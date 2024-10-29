No Script

Iran’s Truthful Promise: Two Key “Israeli” Bases Hit

Iran’s Truthful Promise: Two Key “Israeli” Bases Hit
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic illustrating the key military bases hit by Iran’s Operation Truthful Promise against the “Israeli” entity.

Iran’s Truthful Promise: Two Key “Israeli” Bases Hit

 

Israel Iran Palestine AxisOfResistance AlAqsaFlood

