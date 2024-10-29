Raisi In Phone Call with Qatari Emir: Smallest Action against Iran to be Met with Severe Response

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed that that the smallest action against Iran's interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive, and painful response against all its perpetrators.

Raisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday night.

Touching upon the recent developments in the region, the Iranian president stressed the need to stop the “Israeli” entity’s crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The horrific crimes of the Zionists have continued with the full support of the US and some Western countries, while the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza are still victorious with their resistance, Raisi underlined.

Reiterating the need for the Islamic countries to take deterrent measures against the continuation of the Zionist entity’s crimes in Gaza, Raisi considered the blind support of some Western countries to the Zionist entity as a cause of tension in the region.

“As we have already officially announced, Operation True Promise was successfully carried out with the aim of punishing the aggressor. Now we firmly declare that the smallest action against Iran's interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive, and painful response against all its perpetrators,” the Iranian president emphasized.

The Qatari Emir, for his part, said that Iran and Qatar have supported each other in all situations.

Referring to his country's efforts to condemn the “Israeli” aggression on Iran's consulate in Damascus, he added, "Today, we are witnessing the highest level of global and popular convergence in support of the Palestinian cause, and the Zionist entity is trying to divert the world's public opinion from its crimes in Gaza by making the situation tense."

He praised the tact of the Islamic Republic of Iran in designing and implementing the response to the crime of the Zionist entity and considered it to contain a clear message for everyone.