Tehran Warns “Israel”, Western Supporters against Crossing Iran’s Red Lines

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Armed Forces have warned the “Israeli” entity and its Western backers against crossing the Islamic Republic’s red lines.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, who is spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks on Monday.

“We remind some of the heads of state of the United States, the UK, France, and Germany to stop their support for the moribund entity of roguish, lawless, terrorist, and child-killing ‘Israel’,” the official said.

The Islamic Republic has proven not to be warlike and does not seek expansion of warfare, he said.

“However, if anyone, including you and that desperate and helpless regime, oversteps the mark, we will cut off its feet with a more powerful response than the previous one that we served the aggressive and roguish ‘Israel’,” he added.

The remarks came in response to some Western states’ expression of support for the Zionist entity following its deadly attack of April 1 against the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Shekarchi noted that the Iranian retaliation saw the country’s missiles and drones evading the entity’s and its supporters’ advanced radar systems and its “so-called Iron Dome.”

The operation, during which “we plowed through the bogus and criminal entity’s military fortresses,” represented only “a fraction of” the Iranian military’s might, he added.

The spokesman concluded his remarks by advising “Israel’s” Western backers to “be wise” and instead of condemning Iran’s legitimate and legal response to the “Israeli” aggression, rather drop their support for the Zionist entity, and “thus refuse to throw yourselves into a burning furnace.”