Raisi Applauds Field-Diplomacy Coordination in Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised the country’s diplomatic and military sectors for their perfect interaction and coordination in conducting the recent retaliatory operation against the “Israeli” entity’s military targets in the occupied territories.

Addressing a cabinet session on Sunday, Raisi lauded the powerful, historical and victorious operation of the Iranian armed forces in response to the aggressive actions of the Zionist entity against the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Syria.

Hailing the "field-diplomacy coordination" and "extremely high precision in execution" as rare and honorable manifestations of the retaliatory operation, Raisi stated that “Today, thanks to the pure blood of the martyrs, the sacrifice of the armed forces, and the wise and prophetic guidance of the Supreme Leader, the Islamic Republic Iran is at the peak of its power and greatness, and with this proud act, in addition to fulfilling the promise of punishing the aggressor enemy, the affected hearts of the people of the world, the Islamic nation and the oppressed people of Palestine were also calmed from the crimes of this aggressor entity.”

The Iranian president also stated that the enemy, after despairing of harming people's security as well as being hit, will seek to disrupt the economy and people's livelihood.

He emphasized the need for stronger efforts and coordination between administrative and executive departments to neutralize such conspiracies.