By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 14, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and towns, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:35 a.m. the air and missile headquarters at “Kela” barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on villages and towns – the most recent of which were on Khiam and Kafr Kila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 a.m. the “Israeli” “Nafah”, “Yarden” and “Kela” Sites in the occupied Syrian Golan with tens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}