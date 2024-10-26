By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 13, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:00 p.m. an aerial operation with offensive drones on a building in the “Hanita” settlement used by the “Israeli” enemy as a new headquarters for its troops, causing deaths and injuries among their ranks. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the “Hanita” forest with rocket artillery and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Adathir” Forest with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks on preserving southern villages and civilian houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Even Menachem” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks on preserving southern villages and civilian houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 p.m. a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 6:50 p.m. an aerial operation with offensive drones on Iron Dome platforms at the new air defense site in “Tel Naama”, which the enemy had established as an alternative to the site previously targeted by the Resistance in “Kfar Blum”, the drones hit their targets accurately.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}