’Yedioth Ahronoth”: Iran Incited Hysteria Among Us, War Cabinet Talks Could Trigger “Israeli” Mass Exodus

By Staff

“Israeli” writer Ronen Bergman believed that Iran succeeded twice: firstly, when it created a state of hysteria among the “Israeli” public even before a single bullet was fired, and secondly, in avenging the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Bergman, who is known for his military, security and intelligence sources within the enemy entity, said in article in in “Yedioth Ahronoth” newspaper, that “‘Israel’ failed to predict the results of the assassination in Damascus by failing to understand and prepare for the fact that Iran poses a great danger to it, not only in the nuclear field, but rather in the ongoing conflict.”

Bergman quoted a source familiar with the discussions within the “Israeli” war cabinet as saying, “If the talks were broadcast live on YouTube, you would have 4 million ‘Israelis’ screaming at Ben Gurion Airport and trying to escape from here.”

In parallel, the “Israeli” writer underscored that “This round can be closed and moved forward, but it is important to remember that this is only one round in a long war between ‘Israel’ and Iran, which emerged from the shadows a long time ago and is raging throughout the Middle East.”

He concluded, “US President Joe Biden is much like a dull man. ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insults him, publicly disagrees with him, and refuses to do what he asks despite the fact the he is the good uncle from America. He simply continues to offer his strength, ability and protection.”