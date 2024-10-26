Iran Warns “Israel” of Ten Times Harsher Response if Evil Actions Continue

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] has warned of a “much harsher response” against any further action by “Israel” in the aftermath of the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

In a statement on Sunday, the SNSC said that Iran carried out the retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, because “Israel” “crossed Iran’s red lines” by attacking its diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

It said the operation was in accordance with Article 2 of the UN Charter which urges all UN members to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“Should the ‘Israeli’ entity plan to continue its wicked actions against Iran, by any means or methods or at any levels, it will get a response ten times harsher,” it warned.

The SNSC also said that by carrying out Operation True Promise, Iran exercised its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“The operation was the least punitive action necessary to safeguard Iran’s national interest and security,” the statement said.

“Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israeli military and air bases, and we refrained from attacking their civic infrastructure and for now the operation has been completed, and we do not intend to continue,” it concluded.

Following the reprisal, Iran warned “Israel” against taking any retaliatory actions and also urged the US to try not to involve itself in the conflict and signaled that it viewed the matter as “concluded.”

“If the Zionist entity or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement on Sunday.

A similar warning was issued by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, who said that a “much larger” response awaits Israel “if it retaliates against Iran.”

Baqeri also warned the US that any backing of “Israeli” retaliation would result in its bases being targeted by Iran.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami also warned on Sunday that Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attacks on its interests, officials or citizens.

“From now on, whenever ‘Israel’ attacks Iranian interests, assets, figures, citizens at any point, we will attack from Iran,” he said.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations also said in a statement on Sunday that Tehran’s response to Israeli aggression was a “legitimate defense” in accordance with the UN charter, warning the US to “stay away” from the matter.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the ‘Israeli’ entity make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” said the statement.