No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Bolton: US- ‘Israeli’ Deterrence a Massive Failure’ against Iran

Bolton: US- ‘Israeli’ Deterrence a Massive Failure’ against Iran
folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former US "National Security" Advisor, John Bolton, said Iran's retaliatory operation on Saturday night was “a massive failure of ‘Israel’s and American deterrence”.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton said: “What we had tonight was a massive failure of ‘Israeli’ and American deterrence.”

“A 200 ballistic missile cruise and drone failure,” Bolton lamented.

He further underlined that “There should be a response. It should not be proportionate.”

According to the former US official, “It [the response] should be far stronger, because when deterrence fails to reestablish you have to teach the adversary that any gain they may help to get by any future attack will be more than outweighing by the damage that will be cause.”

Bolton also mentioned, “Well, what is what Iran did tonight, I think was most significant was the firing of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles from its territory directly.”

“Almost certainly at this point, none of those missiles contained a nuclear warhead. But you never can tell when the next firing, the next of ballistic missiles might contain a nuclear warhead,” he added.

 

 

Israel Iran Palestine cnn JohnBolton

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

2 months ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

2 months ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

2 months ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-10-2024 Hour: 01:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot