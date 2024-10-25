Iran Warns US against Military Action

By Staff, agencies

Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani has warned the United States against initiating military action against the country in the aftermath of the Islamic Republic’s recent legitimate retaliatory operation against the “Israeli” entity, Washington’s most treasured regional ally.

“Iran has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region,” Iravani to the United Nations, told a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.

“However, if the US initiates military operations against Iran, its citizens, or its security and interests, Iran will use its inherent right to respond proportionately,” he added.

On April 1, the “Israeli” entity committed a terrorist attack against Iran’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Following the reprisal, Iran both relayed the message that it viewed the matter as “concluded,” and also warned the US against trying to involve itself in the conflict.

Shortly after the retaliation, Iran’s permanent mission to the UN issued a statement, saying the conflict was one between the Islamic Republic and the rogue entity, “of which the United States should stay away.”

Iravani added, “We demonstrated our commitment to peace by exercising our restraint about involving the US Army in intercepting Iranian drones and missiles bound for military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

“This underscores our dedication to de-escalating tensions and avoiding the expansion of conflict.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy lambasted the US and the UK for their protecting “Israel” against accountability.

“The US and the UK are fully responsible for all its decades-long aggressions and other crimes and unlawful measures in our region,” he said.

“Furthermore, they are responsible for all crimes of the ‘Israel’, as it cannot commit any of such savage crimes in Gaza without the consent, order, and all-out political, financial, and military support of, and collaboration with, the United States and the UK.”

Iravani, meanwhile, cautioned that “the absence of accountability and the [Security] Council’s inaction in the face of the “Israeli” genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people has only emboldened this regime to continue its violations unchecked.”