Hezbollah Praises Iran’s Op against “Israel”: To Establish a New Phase for the Palestinian Cause

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah congratulates the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people for the qualitative and unprecedented operation that targeted the unjust and aggressor enemy entity.

We praise the brave and wise decision to respond firmly to the Zionist aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Islamic Republic has exercised its natural and legal right despite threats, intimidation, and pressure and has implemented its truthful promise with unparalleled courage, great wisdom, and a sense of appreciation for the situation at the level of the entire region and the world.

The operation achieved its precisely defined military objectives, despite the participation of the United States, its international allies, and its regional tools in responding to the extraordinary attack.

However, the long-term political and strategic objectives of this major development will emerge successively and over time and will establish a new phase for the entirety of the Palestinian cause and the conflict with this enemy on the path to the inevitable victory of our Arab and Islamic nation and the resisting and oppressed Palestinian people.