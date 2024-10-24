“Israeli” Settlers Continue Attacking West Bank Villages

By Staff, Agencies

Protected by the “Israeli” occupation army, “Israeli” settler militias closed on Saturday the entrances to the towns of Silwad and Turmus-Aya in the occupied West Bank of Ramallah, attacking passing Palestinian vehicles.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers closed the western entrance of Silwad and attacked vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens with stones.

The rampaging settlers also prevented Palestinian citizens' vehicles from entering or leaving the town, according to the same sources.

Simultaneously, settlers closed the entrance of Turmus-Aya town and attacked passing vehicles.

Earlier, the neighboring villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah witnessed a large-scale attack by “Israeli” settlers, under the protection of the occupation army, resulting in the killing of the young Jihad Afif Abu Alia, dozens of injuries, and extensive property damage.