Italy Asks Iran to Show Restraint, Tehran Urges an End To Genocide in Gaza

folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian has called on Italy to make efforts to end “Israel's” genocide and war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank to achieve comprehensive security in the region.

AmirAbdollahian made the remarks on Friday in a phone conversation with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Tehran has always played a positive role regarding the developments in the region and incurred significant costs for regional stability and security.

AmirAbdollahian also expressed Tehran's readiness to improve relations with Rome given the historical ties between the two sides.

Tajani on his part called on Iran to show restraint over the expected response to a terrorist attack by “Israel” on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier this month. He also requested AmirAbdollahian "for moderation."

“We cannot risk escalation at such an extremely volatile stage. All regional actors must show responsibility,” the top Italian diplomat said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement in which it quoted Tajani as saying that Italy along with the European Union condemned “Israel's” attack on Iran's diplomatic site in Damascus.

No attack should be carried out against diplomatic sites, Tajani acknowledged.

The top Italian diplomat stressed the importance of ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea and called for the continuation of Iran's positive role in resolving tensions and promoting endurable peace in the region.

Tajani's appeal came amid fears that Tehran will retaliate after the “Israeli” missile attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.

 

Israel Iran Gaza italy HosseinAmirAbdollahian

