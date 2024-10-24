Defending The Devil: US Vows to Support ‘Israel’ in Face of Iran

By Staff, Agencies

American ships and troops in the Middle East prepared for a likely Iranian response to the “Israeli” aggression on its consulate in Damascus.

This comes as the US administration reiterated its support to the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

In this context, US President Joe Biden urged Tehran to think twice.

“Don’t,” Biden said on Friday, when asked what his message to Iran was.

“We are devoted to the defense of ‘Israel’. We will support ‘Israel’. We will help to defend ‘Israel’, and Iran will not succeed,” he added.

The Pentagon is moving additional troops and equipment to sites in the Middle East, to “bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection,” an anonymous official said in a background briefing.

The US War Department did not specify the number or type of assets deployed, but according to the Wall Street Journal, two destroyers – at least one armed with the Aegis missile defense system – have been repositioned in the area.

Meanwhile, the head of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, has extended his stay in the “Israeli” entity, Axios reported, citing “Israeli” officials. Kurilla arrived on Thursday to coordinate military against a potential Iranian strike.

Tehran has said it has an “imperative to punish” “Israel” because the UN did nothing to condemn the entity’s “reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus” or bring the perpetrators to justice.

Anonymous US intelligence officials have spread rumors of potential American participation in these attacks.

However, a number of countries in the region where the US has bases or treaty rights have reportedly told Washington that it can’t use them to strike Iran. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait have denied the use of their territory and airspace so far. There has been no word from Bahrain so far.