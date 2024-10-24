No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 12, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 12, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 pm the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  2. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 pm the “Israeli” artillery positions in the “Zaoura” Bunker with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 pm the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 pm the "Karantina Hill" ["Hadab Yaroun"] with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  7. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 19:10 pm an air operation with offensive drones on the “Ramot Naftali” Base.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 24-10-2024 Hour: 10:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot