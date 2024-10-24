Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 12, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 pm the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 pm the “Israeli” artillery positions in the “Zaoura” Bunker with dozens of Katyusha rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 pm the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 pm the "Karantina Hill" ["Hadab Yaroun"] with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 19:10 pm an air operation with offensive drones on the “Ramot Naftali” Base.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}