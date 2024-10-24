- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 12, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 pm the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 pm the “Israeli” artillery positions in the “Zaoura” Bunker with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 pm the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 pm the "Karantina Hill" ["Hadab Yaroun"] with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Taybeh and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 19:10 pm an air operation with offensive drones on the “Ramot Naftali” Base.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News