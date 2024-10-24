Hanyieh: ‘Israel’ Failed to Eliminate Hamas, Free its Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the political bureau of Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed that “Israel” has failed to achieve any of the declared goals of its war on Gaza, including eliminating the group and freeing its captives.

“Israel” “hasn’t eliminated Hamas and won’t eliminate it, and hasn’t retrieved its captives and won’t retrieve them except through an honorable deal," Haniyeh stated.

He also noted that “Israel” failed to force the defiant Gazans to leave the strip.

The Hamas leader said the massacres and crimes committed by “Israel” in Gaza reflect “its strategic failure.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh stressed that Hamas is sticking to its conditions and will not engage in any ceasefire deal that will not be implemented.

He further noted that the “Israeli” assassination of his sons and grandchildren won’t change Hamas’ stance on the negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Haniyeh reiterated that the Palestinian resistance wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a complete withdrawal of “Israeli” troops from the strip, and an unconditioned return of the internally displaced people to their homes there.

He noted that Hamas’ demands also include the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the siege imposed on the strip, and a serious prisoner exchange deal.

“The movement won’t agree to any deal that lacks these demands,” he emphasized.

Warning that “Israel” poses a danger to the entire “Arab and Muslim region,” Haniyeh urged the regional countries to adopt “a different stance” on Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

He noted that “Israel’s” “image has been shattered” after its atrocities in Gaza and has become “unprecedentedly isolated.”

The resistance figure further mentioned that “‘Israel’, the spoiled child of the West, is no longer as it once was.”

The Hamas political bureau chief added that the interests of the Palestinian people are placed ahead of everything else in the ceasefire talks with “Israel”.