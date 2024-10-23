“Israeli” Settlers Set Palestinian Home, Car Ablaze in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A group of “Israeli settlers have set fire to a Palestinian home and a vehicle in a village near the city of Nablus in the occupied northern West Bank.

The mayor of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, Yaqoub Ewais, said the settlers stormed the village and set fire to Palestinian property.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Ewais said the Palestinian villagers confronted the settlers and pushed them out of the village.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said at least one Palestinian was injured in the settler attack.

Since the start of the “Israeli” entity’s bloody campaign in Gaza, over 450 Palestinians have been martyred and around 5,000 others wounded by the regime in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said last month that “Israeli” settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories have expanded by a record margin and risk eliminating any practical possibility of a Palestinian state.

“Settler violence and settlement-related violations have reached shocking new levels and risk eliminating any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state,” Turk said in a statement that accompanied a 16-page report about the growth in “Israeli” housing units in the West Bank.

As the “Israeli” onslaught on Gaza continues for the seventh month with more than 33,500 people killed by the Zionist entity, “Israeli” forces have dramatically increased the use of administrative detention, a form of arbitrary detention, of Palestinians across the West Bank.

The number of Palestinians arrested in the West Bank since October 7 exceeds 8,000, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club and local media.