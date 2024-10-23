By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 11, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the “Al-Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the “Bayyad Bida” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}