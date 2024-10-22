Health Ministry: “Israeli” Strikes Claim Over 120 Palestinian Lives in Gaza Strip in Single Day

By Staff, Agencies

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded in a single day after the “Israeli” military hit the war-torn Gaza Strip with airstrikes, the Palestinian health ministry says.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said that during the past 24 hours, 122 civilians were killed and 56 others sustained injuries after “Israeli” forces pounded different parts of the besieged Gaza Strip with airstrikes.

The deadly strikes were carried out on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

It added that some victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as the “Israeli” forces prevent ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

According to the ministry, the latest casualties brought the total death toll to 33,482 and injuries to 76,049 in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when the apartheid “Israeli” entity waged its brutal war against the Palestinian enclave.

Figures by the Palestinian health ministry also show that the total death toll includes about 14,500 children and 9,500 women.

Palestinian authorities say the death toll is likely far higher as an estimated 8,000 people are missing and presumed buried in the debris of bombed buildings across the Palestinian sliver.