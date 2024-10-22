Resistant Factions Joined by Global Outcry Over Assassination of Haniyeh’s Sons

By Staff, Agencies

Various resistance groups erupt in a chorus of condemnation and condolence after an “Israeli” airstrike claimed the lives of Hamas’ leader, Ismail Hanieyh’s sons and his grandchildren.

On Wednesday, three sons and three grandchildren of Haniyeh, Hamas’ Political Bureau chief, were martyred in the strike that targeted a vehicle at the al-Shati refugee camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which is enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

The Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, condemned the atrocity “in the strongest terms,” calling it a “war crime” and a “barbaric massacre committed by the criminal Nazi entity.”

“This cowardly operation confirms that the enemy is in a state of confusion as a result of the failure to achieve its goals on the ground, and seeks to compensate for it by directing the arrows of its blind hatred in revenge against the sons of the fighters and their families,” it added.

The group vowed that such acts of barbarity would only increase the resistance’s determination and steadfastness in committing to the rights of the Palestinian people.

Such resistance, the Islamic Jihad asserted, would continue “until the occupation is defeated and the enemy is forced to stop the genocidal war.”

The “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the territory’s resistance groups against the occupied territories.

Nearly 33,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in the brutal military onslaught so far.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement said the massacre committed against the Hamas’ leader’s family reflected “the confusion and impotence of the crisis-ridden enemy's leadership” in the face of the creativity and steadfastness of the resistance’s fighters and their strikes.

“These crimes will not break the will of the resistance, nor will they push it to offer the concessions that it [the enemy] has failed to achieve on the battlefield,” it added.

Separately, Deputy Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Jamil Mezher spoke with the senior Hamas’ official on the phone, pledging allegiance on the part of the PFLP with the resistance movement.

“All of us are united in this battle to affirm to the enemy that Gaza will not kneel, and victory will inevitably be the ally of the Palestinian people, its leadership, and its valiant resistance,” Mezher stated.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance group extended its condolences to Haniyeh.

“These great sacrifices … indeed strengthen the steadfastness of Palestinian people in the face of ‘Israeli’ arrogance,” Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam stated.

On the threatened invasion of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, Haniyeh said, “We will not submit to the occupying regime’s intimidation, as those who surrender will not be spared.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to Haniyeh over the deaths of several of his family members, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan said that the apartheid “Israeli” entity will be held accountable before the law for its crimes against humanity.

In addition, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the attack and conveyed his condolences to Haniyeh.

“The ‘Israeli’ administration will eventually be held accountable for these inhumane attacks under international law,” Yilmaz said on X.

Moreover, Malaysia condemned the entity’s targeted "barbaric" attacks on Palestinians following an airstrike on a refugee camp on the first day of Hari Raya on Wednesday, sais Wisma Putra.

"The barbaric and senseless acts of the ‘Israeli’ regime clearly exhibit their abhorrence and culture of impunity, going against every principle of humanity, peace and compassion that this holy occasion symbolizes.

“Our hearts go out to the affected families as Malaysia stands firm against these acts of state-sponsored terrorism and genocide,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday [April 11].

The ministry noted that such continued aggression by “Israeli” forces, despite the holy occasion, would severely hurt the potential possibilities of a much-needed ceasefire and peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“This action has seriously called into question its [‘Israel’s’] intentions, if any, for such an objective,” it said.

The ministry then repeated its calls for the international community to take immediate strong action to stop further atrocities and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“The United Nations Security Council must consider establishing an international criminal tribunal to prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for such crimes,” it added.

The attack has since drawn massive outrage among the global Muslim community with both PAS and the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations [MAPIM] condemning the attack.

Shati is the third-largest refugee camp among the eight in the Gaza Strip, and also one of its most crowded, with thousands of people living in an area of less than half a square kilometer.

Ismail Haniyeh, who now lives in Qatar, is originally from Shati camp.

The “Israeli” entity waged its bloody US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the entity’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 33,482 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 76,049 others.