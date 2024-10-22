Hezbollah Conveys Condolences to Hamas Chief Haniyeh on Martyrdom of His Sons, Grandchildren

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has extended condolences to Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, on the martyrdom of a number of his sons and grandchildren in an “Israeli” terrorist strike.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary general of Hezbollah, on Wednesday conveyed condolences on behalf of Sayyed Nasrallah in a phone call with Haniyeh, whose three of his sons – identified as Hazem, Amir and Muhammad – and three of his grandchildren in a strike that targeted a vehicle at the al-Shati refugee camp in the northern part of the war-torn Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

Sheikh Qassem condemned the terrorist strike as a “treacherous Zionist attack”, Hamas said in a statement.

He also “affirmed that the fruit of these sacrifices will be a victory for the people of Gaza, the fighters in it, and all of Palestine and the entire nation.”

Haniyeh, for his part, “emphasized that this cowardly assassination only increases our determination and our people’s resolve to continue the struggle and resistance until liberation, either victory or martyrdom.”

Earlier, several resistance groups rallied around the Hamas chief over his loss by extending condolences and condemning the “Israeli” entity, including the Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, and Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched hostilities in Gaza on October 7, 2023 when it was caught off-guard by Operation al-Aqsa Flood. Since then, the regime has killed nearly 33,500 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory.