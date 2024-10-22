Iran Top Gen.: Unable to Change Palestinians Calculations, “Israel” Resorts to Terror Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander says the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s terrorist crimes are rooted in the entity’s inability to change calculations of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces.

In a Wednesday message to the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri offered his condolences to Ismail Haniyeh over the murder of three of his sons and four grandchildren in an “Israeli” airstrike on a refugee camp in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, the criminal “Israeli” entity killed the Hamas leader's sons and grandchildren in a move which is rooted in its weakness and desperation, he said.

"These terrorist acts are not an outcome of the Zionist regime's power, but are rather a sign of its confusion, desperation and inability to change the calculations of the resilient Palestinian people and the Palestinian fighters," Baqeri added.

He emphasized that this crime and the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinian people in Gaza "will not go unanswered."

The apartheid “Israeli” entity will be punished for its shameful acts by strong brave forces of the resistance movement, the top Iranian commander said.

On Wednesday, three sons and four grandchildren of the senior Hamas official were killed in an “Israeli” airstrike that targeted a vehicle at the al-Shati refugee camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which is enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

The “Israeli” entity launched hostilities in Gaza on October 7, 2023 when it was caught off-guard by Operation al-Aqsa Flood. Since then, the entity has killed at least 33,482 people, mostly women and children, and wounded 76,049 others in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the territory.

In a separate message to Haniyeh, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said the entity’s terrorist airstrike against civilians in Shati translates into the entity’s defeat in the face of the patience and historic resilience of the people of Palestine.

He added that such crimes will have no impact on the strong will of the Palestinians but will strengthen the determination of Hamas and people to continue the path of victory and ultimate liberation of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and al-Aqsa Mosque.

The IRG commander emphasized that Hamas, backed by the powerful resistance front in the region, will resolutely continue its fateful battle against the Zionist enemy.

Supporters of the occupying “Israeli” entity will not be able to help it survive and continue its brutal crimes, Salami pointed out.