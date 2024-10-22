“Israel” Murders 3 Sons of Hamas Chief Haniyeh in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Three sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, have been martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on a refugee camp in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Local media outlets identified the sons as Hazem, Amir and Muhammad.

Haniyeh’s grandchildren were also martyred in the strike that targeted a vehicle in al-Shati refugee camp on Wednesday afternoon.

There were no immediate comments from the “Israeli” military.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched hostilities in Gaza on October 7, 2023 when it was caught off-guard by Operation al-Aqsa Flood. Since then, the entity has killed nearly 33,500 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory.

The recent deaths were confirmed by the Hamas-affiliated al-Aqsa TV station as well as Haniyeh family members on social media.

“I thank Allah for this honor that He bestowed upon us through the martyrdom of my three sons and grandchildren. With this pain and blood, we create hope, a future, and freedom for our people, our cause, and our nation,” Haniyeh said in a statement.

“My martyred sons attained the honor of the time, the honor of the place, and the honor of the conclusion. My children stayed with our people in the Gaza Strip and did not leave the Strip.”

Haniyeh said the Palestinian families in Gaza have paid a heavy price with the blood of their children and loved ones, and that he has lost nearly 60 members of his family over the past months of the “Israeli” entity’s savagery.

“The occupation believes that by targeting the sons of leaders, it will break the resolve of our people. We say to the occupation that this blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.”

“The enemy will not succeed in their goals and the castles will not fall. What the enemy failed to attain through killing, destruction, and genocide, cannot be achieved in the course of negotiations,” Haniyeh stated.

He said the entity is delusional if it thinks it will make the Palestinians change their position by killing their sons.

“The blood of my sons is a sacrifice on the path to liberation of [the ‘Israeli’-occupied city of] al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. We will not hesitate and will not retreat, and will continue to tread the path towards liberation of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.”