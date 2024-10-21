From the Deck of Seized UK Ship, Yemenis Congratulate Palestinians on Eid al-Fitr

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis have congratulated the Palestinian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, while performing prayers on the deck of an “Israeli”-linked cargo ship they seized in a crucial Red Sea shipping route last November.

The worshippers took part in Eid prayers on Wednesday on the deck of the UK-owned Galaxy Leader cargo ship which Yemeni naval units captured on November 19 last year.

They extended their felicitations to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and war-town Gaza Strip on the festive event.

“You [Palestinians] are not alone. The Yemeni nation stands by your side until [final] victory over the occupying Tel Aviv entity,” the worshippers stressed.

Earlier, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi said his country is fighting a full-fledged war against the usurping “Israeli” entity, and is conducting operations against “Israeli”-affiliated merchant vessels and Israeli interests in retaliation for the bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised address on Tuesday night as he congratulated the Muslim Ummah, the Yemeni nation, Palestinians and resistance fighters on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“Americans and British forces have attacked Yemen to support the Zionist entity’s crimes against the Palestinian nation as well as the siege on Gaza,” Al-Houthi noted.

Yemeni naval forces have conducted multiple retaliatory operations, and struck a number of British and “Israeli” vessels as well as US military frigates in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.