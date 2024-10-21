UN Chief: My Heart is Broken as Muslims in Gaza Not Able to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

By Staff, Agencies

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that his heart is "broken" as Muslims in the war-torn Gaza Strip and many others elsewhere cannot properly celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a video message posted on X on Wednesday, the UN chief expressed his sorrow over the violence affecting Muslims in the besieged Palestinian territory, Sudan and elsewhere across the world.

"Every year, I express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to the Muslim community around the world. My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places -- because of conflict and hunger -- so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly," Guterres said in his annual greeting for Eid al-Fitr.

Separately on Wednesday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA] said in a statement that it welcomed the holiday with “hearts filled with sadness” over “Israel's” genocidal war against Muslims in the Gaza Strip.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees wished “a peaceful and blessed Eid al-Fitr” on social media, saying, “We welcome Eid al-Fitr with our hearts filled with sadness for what is happening in Gaza, the West Bank and across the region for those facing conflict, displacement and fear.”

Dennis Francis, president of the UN General Assembly, wished "solidarity" in his video message on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. He also called for "compassion", acknowledging that people in the Gaza Strip are dealing with "unimaginable challenges."

"My warmest #EidAlFitr greetings to the Muslim community worldwide. Let's embrace the true essence of Eid – a time for reflection, compassion, and unity. Let us extend our hand in friendship and solidarity, especially to our brothers and sisters affected by conflict, especially to the people in the Gaza Strip who are facing unimaginable challenges. I wish you and your loved ones all the blessings of Eid," he said.

The 193-member UNGA voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza back in December.