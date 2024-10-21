Muslims Commemorate Eid Al-Fitr: In Palestine, ‘Israeli’ Genocide Continues

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians have taken to the streets of Gaza and al-Quds, chanting takbeer - expressions of praise to God - in celebration of the end of the holy Month of Ramadan and the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

This comes despite ongoing “Israeli” airstrikes, extensive devastation, and shortages of food as the “Israeli” blockade of the Gaza Strip surpasses six months, alongside mounting oppression in the occupied West Bank.

Since early morning, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque, challenging the stringent “Israeli” restrictions on entry.

Currently, only men above the age of 60 and women over 50 are allowed access. Despite these limitations, the gathering reflects defiance of the imposed barriers, showcasing the determination of Palestinians to uphold their presence at this sacred site.

Nevertheless, the prayers commenced, and a significant influx of people can be observed.

It is worth noting that the exact attendance figures will only be known once the prayers conclude.

This comes as “Israeli” checkpoints thwarted thousands of West Bank Palestinians' journey to occupied al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Muslims in all over the globe celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

Along with Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Yemen, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, Senegal, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast as well as Mauritania are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday.