Biden Ups Criticism of Bibi: What He’s Doing is A Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden is no longer holding back his criticism of the “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview aired Tuesday night across the US, Biden said he thinks the Bibi is mishandling the war in Gaza.

"I think what he’s doing is a mistake," Biden told the Spanish-language network Univision. "I don’t agree with his approach."

The harsh answer came in response to a question about whether Biden thinks Netanyahu is driven more by his own personal political interests rather than what is best for the “Israeli” entity.

The interview was recorded at the White House last Wednesday — prior to Biden and Netanyahu's most recent phone call amid the fallout over the killings of 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers.

Biden reiterated his condemnation of the incident.

Biden went on to say that he is working with regional allies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and has demanded that “Israel” declare an immediate ceasefire of six to eight weeks to allow surplus aid into the besieged Strip.