UN: Int’l Community Lost Moral Compass in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed expressed deep concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip.

In a UN press conference on Tuesday that the international community has lost its “moral compass” on Gaza.

“For me, of great concern is that we have lost our moral compass on Gaza, as a humanity, as the international community,” she said.

“We need to do something about that fast – we're late,” Amina told the news conference.

She warned that thousands of children continue to be killed and maimed in the Israeli genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The top UN official called for immediate action on the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory.

Earlier the UN chief Antonio Guterres urged for a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A report by the UN stated that more children have been martyred in the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza than in four years of conflicts worldwide.

“This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.