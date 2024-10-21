Six Police Officers Martyred in Terrorist Attack in SE Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan led to the martyrdom of six police officers.

The terrorist elements attacked two police cars on the road between Suran and Mehrestan in Sistan and Balouchestan on Tuesday, killing six members of the Law Enforcement forces and injuring another.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

The two police cars came under attack as they were carrying a terrorist involved in another attack in March in which a police officer had been killed.

Last week, the Jaish al-Adl terror outfit launched attacks on five public places and military bases, including an Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] headquarters as well as a police station, in the towns of Chabahar and Rask in Sistan and Balouchestan, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The IRG said in a statement that the overnight assault was launched with the intention of seizing the elite force’s headquarters in the two towns, but was thwarted by Iran’s security forces who lost 10 members in heavy fire exchanges.

In the ensuing clashes with security forces, 18 members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group were killed, according to media reports.