Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 9, 2024
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked at 10:30 am “Israeli” enemy soldiers and a Merkava tank in “Dovev” Barracks, which led to the destruction of the tank as well as the death and injury of the soldiers.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at the dawn of Tuesday “Israeli” enemy soldiers moving in the vicinity of the “Jal al-Allam” Site with artillery shells.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 in the noon the “Zebdine” Barracks in Occupied Shebaa Farms with artillery rockets.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:15 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:25 pm “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm “Al-Assi” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Al-Baghdadi” Site with an offensive drone.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

