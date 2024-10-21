- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,
- the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked at 10:30 am “Israeli” enemy soldiers and a Merkava tank in “Dovev” Barracks, which led to the destruction of the tank as well as the death and injury of the soldiers.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at the dawn of Tuesday “Israeli” enemy soldiers moving in the vicinity of the “Jal al-Allam” Site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 in the noon the “Zebdine” Barracks in Occupied Shebaa Farms with artillery rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:15 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:25 pm “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm “Al-Assi” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Al-Baghdadi” Site with an offensive drone.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News