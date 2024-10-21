Imam Khamenei: Evil ‘Israel’ Made A Mistake in Attacking Iran’s Consulate in Syria, Will Be Punished

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated the Zionist entity made the mistake of attacking the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria, stressing that “the evil entity” should be and will be punished for what it did.

During his speech after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Iranian capital Tehran, Imam Khamenei lashed out at “Israel” for its war on Gaza, which he said was continued and even intensified during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“The occupying entity not only didn’t stop the killing of women, children and defenseless people during Ramadan but also did increase the killings”, Imam Khamenei said.

His Eminence further confirmed that “‘Israel’s’ months-long war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip shows the evil and wicked nature of the Western civilization.”

“In this year's events, Western governments exposed the evil nature of Western civilizations. During the last six months in Gaza, the Western governments, themselves, put on display this evil nature before the eyes of the world. Their strength does not match that of the resistance fighters, so they claim the lives of children and the oppressed and killed more than thirty thousand innocent people,” the Leader said.

He added that “Where are those whose cacophonous voice on human rights deafen the ears of the world? Are these not human beings? Don’t they have any rights?”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underlined that Western governments have years invariably helped and supported "Israel", and also backed the entity in international circles and provided it with all kinds of aid.

“It was right that they prevented the crimes of this entity in this disaster. But the Western governments did not fulfill their duty. Some spoke in support of the people [in Gaza], but in practice they not only failed to prevent but also contributed to [the war], especially the arrogant and cruel governments of the US and UK,” the Leader noted.