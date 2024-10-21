Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches New Strike on Haifa Port

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has carried out a new operation against an “Israeli” target in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iraqi anti-terror groups made the announcement in a statement published on its Telegram channel early Tuesday.

The Iraqi resistance said it launched an operation against oil refineries in the port city of Haifa using drones.

It said the attack was in response to the massacres committed by “Israel” against Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

“In continuation of our path in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, this morning, 10/4/2024, targeted the Haifa oil port in our occupied lands with two drones,” the statement said.

The group further vowed that it will continue its operations as long as the entity continues its bloodshed in Gaza.