US’ Austin Meets “Israel’s” Gallant, Bibi Insists on Rafah Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

US War Department announced that its Secretary Lloyd Austin and “Israeli” war minister Yoav Gallant met Monday and discussed the “Israeli” occupation’s withdrawal from portions of Gaza.

According to the statement, Gallant provided details of the “Israeli” army’s withdrawal, as well as the future of “Israel's” aggression on Gaza.

Austin expressed “the urgent need to dramatically increase humanitarian assistance delivery," according to the statement.

Austin and Gallant also discussed “Israel's” murdering of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on April 1.

Meanwhile, “Israel's” War Ministry said “the Minister and Secretary raised ongoing threats posed by Iran, including via Hezbollah. They discussed coordination in the face of scenarios involving regional escalation."

For his part, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a date for a ground offensive into Rafah has been set, according to a video posted on his official Telegram account.

Netanyahu didn't say what the date was.

He also said that "entry into Rafah" was necessary for a "complete victory over Hamas."

Rafah, in the southernmost part of the besieged enclave, is where about 1.5 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering after fleeing the “Israeli” aggression.

Earlier, “Israel’s” so-called “national security” minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that if Netanyahu abandoned plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, he may lose the support of the coalition that has kept him in power.