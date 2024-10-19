Shocking Scenes: Human Remains Found in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after ‘Israel’s’ Field Executions

By Staff, Agencies

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor lamented the fact that more decomposed bodies have been found inside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, amid operations to recover bodies of the victims of one of the largest massacres committed by “Israel” against the Palestinians.

The founder and chairman of the group Ramy Abdu said in a series of social media posts that “operations to discover bodies executed by the ‘Israeli’ army at al-Shifa Hospital continue.”

He published a “shocking” video that showed rescue teams, civil defense, and forensic evidence finding more decomposed bodies.

“It seems we are witnessing one of the largest massacres committed by ‘Israel’ against the Palestinian people in history.”

Abdu said the video confirmed the Geneva-based rights group’s report on field execution operations carried out by the “Israeli” occupation forces during their recent attack on al-Shifa.

“Horror: Doctors, nurses, displaced persons, administrators at the hospital, children, women. This is what is revealed after the ‘Israeli’ army's withdrawal from al-Shifa Hospital. Dozens of bodies were executed in the field,” he said.

The chief of the World Health Organization [WHO] has said al-Shifa is no longer functional because of months of “Israeli” siege and attacks on the facility.