By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 8, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 1:45 p.m. an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the “Ras Al-Naqoura” Naval Site, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarin” [Hadan Al-Bustan] Site with Burkan rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 7:40 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And after carefully monitoring of the “Israeli” enemy's movements, the Islamic Resistance fighters discovered an ambush by an “Israeli” group east of the “Hanita” Site, so they targeted it at 6:50 p.m. with artillery shells, killing and wounded its members. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m. a movement of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}