Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 8, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 8, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 1:45 p.m. an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the “Ras Al-Naqoura” Naval Site, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarin” [Hadan Al-Bustan] Site with Burkan rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 7:40 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And after carefully monitoring of the “Israeli” enemy's movements, the Islamic Resistance fighters discovered an ambush by an “Israeli” group east of the “Hanita” Site, so they targeted it at 6:50 p.m. with artillery shells, killing and wounded its members.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m. a movement of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with artillery shells.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
