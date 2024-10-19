Iran’s FM in Syria: ‘Israel’ will be Punished through Proper Response

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian announced that “Israel” will be punished and will receive the necessary response to its criminal act in attacking the Iranian diplomatic site.

AmirAbdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in the capital Damascus on Monday.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked his Syrian counterpart's presence in the office of the Iranian ambassador to Damascus immediately after the terrorist attack.

The strike proved that “Israel” is not committed to any international regulations and humanitarian law, he said.

"We regard Syria's security as our own security," the top Iranian diplomat added.

He emphasized that “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is taking its last breath and the entity's crimes will fail to guarantee its survival.

“Such incidents will strengthen the will and cohesion of Iran and Syria to [improve] stability and security in the region and to stop the Zionist entity [crimes] in the region,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said Iran and Syria do not recognize “Israel” and believe that the criminal entityis not committed to any international regulations and principles as well as the UN Charter.

Mekdad added that “Israel's” military aggression against Iran's diplomatic premises and Syria's infrastructure are not dissociated from the entity's crimes against the people of Palestine in Gaza.

He criticized hypocritical Western countries for remaining silent vis-à-vis last week's terrorist attack in Damascus and said they do not respect any international human rights principles.

The top Syrian diplomat emphasized that “Israel's” criminal act against Iran will not go unanswered.

The visit comes days after the “Israeli” terrorist attack on the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, AmirAbdollahian said the United States is responsible and must be held to account for the recent “Israeli” aggression on the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Mezzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital.

Stressing that the “Israeli” entity has enjoyed Washington’s unflinching support in its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip over the past six months, Amir-Abdollahian said “Israel’s” recent terrorist and war crime were perpetrated by American warplanes and missiles against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which marked a new form of violating international rules, including the Vienna Conventions.

“I loudly announce from here in Damascus that the US is responsible for this incident and must be held accountable. The ‘Israeli’ entity will also be punished,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The refusal of the US and two European countries to issue a statement in condemnation of this attack bespeaks America's green light, and the United States is responsible and must be accountable for this behavior and its support for this entity,” he added.

AmirAbdollahian also stressed, “We regard the security of Syria as that of the region’s, and we continue our efforts against the attack on the West Bank and to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza and thwart Zionist plots against Gaza.”

The Iranian foreign minister said “Israel” has failed in its months-long war on Gaza and is not able to expand its aggression to other fronts.

“The Zionist entity is in its worst situation; the developments of the past six months proved that the Zionist entity, which is not able to enter into a war with a resistance group and win, will definitely not be able to fight with Lebanon and Syria,” he said.

“There is no victory for the Zionist entity in the Gaza war, and the coming days will be difficult for ‘Israel’.”