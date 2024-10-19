Turkey to Limit Exports to ‘Israel’ until Ceasefire Announced

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey announced that it will cease exporting a number of industrial products to “Israel” until it implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the country's Trade Ministry announced Tuesday.

The move comes after “Israel” reportedly refused Ankara's request to carry out aid airdrops to Gaza, and as President Recep Tayyep Erdogan comes under domestic pressure to act against apartheid “Israel”.

The move will restrict the export of aluminum and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

The statement said that “Israel” must act “in full cooperation with the UN, allow the uninterrupted provision of all basic humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

Turkey also called on other trading partners to put pressure on “Israel” to “comply with its obligations arising from international law.”

The Trade Ministry added that it “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to ‘Israel’” for a lengthy period already.