Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech during Al-Quds Platform Organized to Commemorate Int’l Al-Quds Day

By Staff

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and God's mercy and blessings be upon you all.

First of all, I would like to thank all those taking part in this annual gathering in various capitals and other places. We thank them for their contribution, participation, attendance, and for bearing the burden of responsibility in this difficult time towards the most important, largest, and most dangerous cause in our contemporary history.

This year’s Quds Day is very different from previous years thanks to the blessing of the Al-Aqsa Flood – everything that happened on October 7 of last year and the subsequent repercussions and events that continue until today.

The Al-Aqsa Flood unleased the flood of the free people. We adopted this slogan for International Quds Day this year, and it is indeed accurate. What is happening today in Palestine, the region, and the world is a flood of free people in every sense of the word, and we hope that this flood will grow stronger with time.

In the beginning, we must show reverence, respect, and appreciation for what the resistance, with all its jihadi factions and formations, did in Gaza. We should also show appreciation for its creativity, initiatives, courage, and daring actions, as well as for its success and achievements. We should also show appreciation for its steadfastness and legendary fight on October 7 and during the months that followed against one of the strongest armies in the region.

We must also show appreciation and reverence for the steadfastness of the people of Gaza, including its women, men and children, old and young – for their steadfastness, patience, endurance, and honesty as they faced indiscriminate killing over a period of six months of massacres, displacement, and starvation.

They’ve created an unprecedented historical epic with this patience and steadfastness.

We must also show appreciation for the sacrifices of the people of the West Bank, occupied Al-Quds, and the 1948 territories, especially in the West Bank. There are more than 7,000 detainees some of whom are imprisoned and killed. There are also battles, arrests, and raids taking place in the cities of the West Bank every day and night.

We must express our appreciation and respect for the direct combat support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. Today, these fronts are enduring, making sacrifices, and recording achievements. They are also threatening and pressuring, and most importantly, they continue to work and are not abandoning the arena.

We also extend our appreciation and respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is coming under many threats and pressures. We see this in public and in private. It is bearing the burden of responsibility for what the resistance is doing, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, or Iraq.

Despite this the Islamic Republic, praise be to God, under the leadership of His Eminence Imam Khamenei and all its officials, is steadfast in its supportive, clear, and decisive position alongside the Palestinian cause and the resistance movements in the region.

The same applies to Syria, which is coming not only under threats and pressures, but under near-daily aggression, bombing, killing, destruction. It is offering martyrs and wounded, whether officers and soldiers in the Syrian army or from friendly and allied forces present there, including individuals and mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, the Iranian advisors, and other brothers.

All this bombing, threats, intimidation, and pressure over the past six months did not modify or alter Syria’s position of embracing and supporting all resistance movements in our region.

We must also praise the honorable movement of the masses in many countries of the world, including America, Britain, and other parts of the West. This must be built upon and appreciated.

We must pay tribute to the people of Yemen, who are attending rallies in the millions and are not tired of demonstrating, gathering, and speaking out. In any case, almost six months have passed, and the war is still ongoing. The “Israeli” enemy does not listen to ceasefire resolutions issued by the UN Security Council or the appeals of all countries of the world or the overwhelming majority of countries in the world. It does not care about global public opinion, laws, the international community, or values, and it is continuing with its criminality, brutality, and Nazism.

Some of what we must emphasize today in this brief speech is the following:

First, we need steadfastness, continuous work, and certainty that victory is coming from God, and this is linked to Gaza and all the supporting arenas.

Secondly, we must also work to provide all the elements of power to achieve the goals of Al-Aqsa Flood, and this is our duty‏.

Thirdly, which is a point of great importance, and I believe that it is one of the key challenges. This point is directly related to commemorating Al-Quds Day, marking this event, and clarifying the important strategic achievements of the Al-Aqsa Flood on the battlefield – in Palestine, in Gaza, and on the resistance fronts, the strategic losses of the American-‘Israeli’ project in the region and the future of this entity’s presence in the region. This matter is very important. Why?

Because some hypocrites and others in our region and in our Arab and Islamic world who aim to discourage people are highlighting the extent of the sacrifices and neglect the sizable achievements. They are trivializing them in order to serve the enemy and discourage the resistance, the Mujahideen, and all the people who embrace and believe in the option of resistance.

All platforms and media outlets that support the resistance path must explain and clarify this because the enemy is seeking to transform the image of the resistance’s historical achievements into an image of defeat by distorting the facts.

In the Al-Aqsa Flood and the flood of the free people, there are great sacrifices, but there are great results and great blessings. Today, it is our responsibility, first, to discover these results and great achievements, especially the strategic ones, identify and enumerate them, and then explain them to the people by all means and on all occasions.

We must strive on Quds Day and on various occasions to explain this matter.

Allow me, in this short time, to say the following:

We used to say that the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000, with the exception of the Shebaa Farms and the Kafr Shuba hills, and the liberation of the Gaza Strip ended the Greater “Israel” project from the Nile to the Euphrates. This is because this entity that cannot remain in southern Lebanon, which is part of a weak Arab state called Lebanon, cannot remain in the Gaza Strip and will not be able to extend its borders from the Nile to the Euphrates. The Greater “Israel” project has ended.

The July war destroyed or brought down the New Middle East project and brought down with it the Greater “Israel” project. We’ve all seen the results of the Winograd Commission, which evaluated the “Israeli” army, the “Israeli” government, the “Israeli” leadership, and the Zionist entity during that war.

When we talk today about the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 and its ramifications and what happened inside Palestine and outside Palestine on the support fronts – in other words, in this current battle – I can say that it goes beyond the Greater “Israel” project. It is about the survival of this entity. I can claim that the Al-Aqsa Flood brought the Zionist entity to the brink of the abyss.

The ripple effect of these developments will be evident in time. We are not saying that this will happen in a few days or a few months. Rather, these developments will be evident in the next few years.

The Al-Aqsa Flood achievements go beyond the security, political, social, economic, military, psychological, and moral levels; it shook the foundations of this entity and project. We thwarted the Greater “Israel” project.

The Al-Aqsa Flood has an element which corrupts the foundations and pillars on which this entity stands; this earthquake will leave disastrous, important, and dangerous effects.

The enemy’s government or the political parties in this entity will be unable to restore the effects of these earthquakes and tremors. I said this will appear, and now it is beginning to appear. But with time, and especially when the war stops, these results will appear clearly to everyone.

What is important is that, first, we emerge from this battle, God willing, victorious, steadfast, proud, and successful, with the enemy and its backers defeated.

Secondly, it must be built on what happened to reach the final goal, God willing. Al-Aqsa Flood was built on all the achievements of the resistance over the past decades and on all the efforts made by the resistance movements and leaders as well as the axis of resistance, especially the great and dear martyrs of the resistance from all countries, led by the dear brother and great martyred commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

What has been accomplished so far at the strategic level must be built upon to complete this achievement towards the final goal, God willing.

We ask God Almighty that the coming days of Al-Quds will be the ones that bring us all together in Al-Quds. May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.