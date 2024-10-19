Iraqi Resistance Strikes Five “Israeli” Targets in Occupied Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq struck five “Israeli” targets in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal war by the occupying entity.

The resistance announced the developments in two statements in early Tuesday.

The statements said the strikes had come in continuation of “our approach in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The UNRWA chief said the ongoing ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza has broken all superlatives with the highest number of children, paramedics and journalists killed.

The group said it had deployed “appropriate weapons” against the targets that included the “Asqalan oil port” in the central part of the occupied territories, and the “Hatzerim Airbase” in “Beersheba” in the south-central part of the territories.

The resistance concluded the statements by pledging to keep up its strikes as long as the entity sustained the war.

The Iraqi fighters have been conducting numerous operations against targets lying throughout the occupied territories ever since the onset of the warfare.