Sayyed Nasrallah Challenges “Israeli” Red Lines: Who Stipulated That We Would Not Cross Such Lines?

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday, April 8, 2024 a speech during commemorative event honoring the esteemed jihadi leader, martyr Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his companions who were martyred in the assault on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Sayyed Nasrallah commenced his speech by stating, "In the wake of the martyrdom of our leaders, who linger in the shadows, we grapple with the paradox of unveiling their virtues and attributes, thereby enabling the enemy to celebrate its egregious crimes".

His Eminence emphasized, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guards have been stationed in Lebanon and Syria since 1982, fulfilling the directive of the late Imam Khomeini". He further noted, "The IRG's deployment in Syria and Lebanon traces back to 1982 following the 'Israeli' invasion of Lebanon".

The Secretary General further stated, "The presence of IRG forces in Syria and Lebanon persisted despite the global conflict imposed on Iran during that time". Additionally, he mentioned, "IRG officers and cadres arrived in Lebanon, notably in Janta, where the first training camp was held".

Explaining further, the Hezbollah chief emphasized that “the targeting of Iranian military advisors at the consulate in Damascus stands as the most prominent ‘Israeli’ attack in Syria in recent years”.

In a related context, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that “the presence of Iranian military advisors in Syria and Lebanon is in accordance with all international norms, as they have been invited”.

Despite this, the Resistance Leader clarified that "The Zionist entity aims to exaggerate the matter of Iranian advisory presence in Syria”.

"The act of targeting Iranian advisors in Syria is integral to the fundamental and just battle of confronting the 'Israeli' enemy," declared His Eminence.

He further emphasized, "Iran acknowledges its responsibility to provide assistance to the Syrian government in its fight against Takfiri terrorism”.

In his address, the Secretary General inferred, "Despite their efforts, ‘Israeli’ attempts to expel Iranian military advisors from Syria have been unsuccessful”.

Sayyed Nasrallah further explained, “What distinguished the ‘Israeli’ targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus was the intensity of the attack”.

He also asserted, "Iran possesses a natural right to retaliate against ‘Israeli’ aggression on the consulate in Damascus”.

According to the Resistance Chief, "The ‘Israeli’ targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus constitutes an assault on Iranian territory, aligning with international laws”.

His Eminence expressed deep admiration for Haj Zahedi, affirming that "with his remarkable presence, Haj Zahedi served as the best helper, supporter and advisor”.

Describing the martyred IRG leader, the SG remarked, "Martyr Zahedi epitomized a combative and sacrificial leader, tirelessly working day and night in service of the resistance. He was exceptionally humble, clear and a compassionate advisor. His demeanor was serious and unwavering. He carried our concerns, shared in our pain and celebrated our joys”.

Continuing, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, "Both the Americans and ‘Israelis’ have acknowledged the inevitability of an Iranian response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus”.

Reflecting on Martyr Zahedi's dedication, Sayyed Nasrallah recounted, "After the martyrdom of Haj Qassem, Martyr Zahedi expressed his desire to fulfill his duty, hoping to achieve martyrdom and join Haj Qassem. He earnestly requested prayers from his comrades for martyrdom”.

The Resistance Leader reiterated that Iran's military advisors refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of host nations like Syria and Lebanon, emphasizing that "This battle aims not only to liberate holy sites but also to free the nation from the schemes of occupation and exploitation”.

His Eminence elucidated that “'Israel' is embroiled in its lengthiest war in the region,” noting that they say, “After 6 months of the war, we have not returned more than half of the hostages, we haven’t entered Rafah, the sirens are still sounding in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ and our soldiers continue to be killed'”.

The Secretary General stated firmly, "The 'Israeli' brigades, upon withdrawal from Khan Yunis, left in a state of humiliation under fire."

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted "Israeli" folly by stating, "The imprudent actions of the Zionists against the Iranian consulate in Damascus prompted Biden to contact Netanyahu”.

He emphasized, "The 'Israeli' entity will find itself lacking ammunition to fight in Gaza if the US decides to withdraw its support."

"Netanyahu is disconnected from reality," stated the SG. "On Sunday, he claimed that 'Israel' achieved victory, while the international community told him, 'You lost'."

"The Zionist foolishness in attacking the consular section of the Iranian Mission prompted Biden to pressure 'Israel' to end the war," declared Sayyed Nasrallah. He added, "Netanyahu will likely attempt to undermine negotiations behind closed doors, as a ceasefire would signify the downfall of Ben Gvir, Smotrich, and the entire Likud."

His Eminence clarified, "The ceasefire in Gaza signifies a resounding, historic defeat for 'Israel' and Netanyahu”.

Sayyed Nasrallah elucidated that “The Resistance compelled the enemy to withdraw from the Gaza Strip. These are significant developments, and I am not privy to the details of the Cairo negotiations." He made it evident that "When a ceasefire is announced in Gaza, it constitutes a personal defeat for Netanyahu, the Likud party, Ben Gvir and Smotrich, as they will face scrutiny for their failure”.

Continuing, the Hezbollah Chief disclosed, "We successfully intercepted a Hermes 900 drone, a flagship of the 'Israeli' military industry. Its military and commercial values were compromised, and we choose not to disclose the missile responsible for its downing."

Sayyed Nasrallah posed a question, "The 'Israeli' enemy deemed the drone interception a breach of red lines. To them, we respond: Who stipulated that we would not cross such lines?"

Furthermore, he stated, “The significance of the operation lies in our ability to intercept a Hermes drone at the front lines, prompting 'Israel' to acknowledge the Resistance's air defense capabilities”.

Internally, His Eminence emphasized, "We cannot remain silent about the events of yesterday, which coincided with the anniversary of the tragic civil war. To those who pressure us with decisions regarding war and peace, we ask: 'Who initiated the conflict then? Did you act on behalf of the state or independently?'"

The Resistance Leader elaborated, "Following the kidnapping incident yesterday, the Lebanese Forces, the Phalanges, and biased media outlets immediately accused Hezbollah without evidence, reminiscent of rhetoric from the civil war era."

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his remarks by asserting, "Revealing the fate of the abducted individual exposes a true scandal for the Lebanese Forces and Phalanges. It demonstrates that they are not advocates of truth but instigators of discord."