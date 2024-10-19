UNRWA Comments on Gaza War: Lives of 2 Million People Disrupted

By Staff, Agencies

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA] Philippe Lazzarini warned that the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza has set a new record in terms of killing minors, paramedics and journalists.

“This war broke all the superlatives with the highest number of children killed, aid workers, journalists and medical teams + unprecedented attacks & destruction of hospitals & @UN buildings in blatant disregard of International Humanitarian Law,” he wrote in a post on his X account on Sunday.

“All lines – including the red lines – were crossed. This war is made far worse through technologies misused by humans to harm other humans; en-mass.”

He noted that no word can do justice to the horrors that the Palestinian population in Gaza is living in since the Tel Aviv regime began its unrelenting ground and aerial offensives more than six months ago.

The senior UN official noted that the lives of over 2 million residents of the besieged coastal territory have been turned upside down, and many people have lost their loved ones.

“It is made worse by the famine born from an ‘Israeli’-imposed siege, one would think it’s from a different era. As a result, a man-made famine is eating up bodies of babies and young children,” Lazzarini lamented.

He went on to say that “Israel” continues to attack UNRWA, and is seeking to dismantle the UN relief agency and deny the refugee status to millions of Palestinians.

Lazzarini finally demanded that all civilians in Gaza must be protected against “Israeli” strikes, a ceasefire must be implemented in the area as of now, and that “Israel” must open more land crossings and lift all restrictions on the work of UNRWA without further delay.